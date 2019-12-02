Police track down suspected Davie bank robber in Miami-Dade

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank in Davie and fled into Miami-Dade County.

Officials said the crook targeted a TD Bank in the area of Southwest 58th Avenue and Stirling Road early Monday morning.

The man allegedly handed a teller a note with a bomb threat and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The bank was evacuated, and Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad units responded to the scene to investigate.

Davie Police officials said a tracking device placed with the money led them to his location.

At around 10 a.m., authorities followed the suspect’s vehicle along Florida’s Turnpike into Miami-Dade.

He was stopped outside of a warehouse in the area of North Miami Court and Northeast 178th Street and taken into custody just before 11 a.m.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen surrounding a black Infiniti sedan.

The FBI continues to investigate.

