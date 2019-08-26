Police to charge 4 former Hollywood nursing home employees for post-Hurricane Irma deaths

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department plans to charge four employees of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills for the deaths of a dozen patients after Hurricane Irma, according to lawyers representing three of the employees.

As reported by The New York Times, lawyers said Jorge Carballo, the administrator of the nursing home, a charge nurse and two other nurses will face charges for the heat-related deaths of the 12 patients in their care because they didn’t provide a backup generator when the nursing home lost power for several days after Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017.

The nursing home has since been shut down pending the investigation.

Carballo and two nurses have turned themselves in to the Broward County Jail, Monday. It’s unclear whether a third nurse surrendered to police as well.

Hollywood Police will host a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Fred Lippman Multi-Purpose Center, located at 2030 Polk St., Tuesday, where they will announce the charges against the nursing home employees.

