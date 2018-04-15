Thief sets off firecrackers at Dadeland Mall jewelry store to steal watch

Police say a thief set off firecrackers at a jewelry store in Dadeland Mall in order to create a diversion in order to steal a pricey watch.
According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place at Mayors Jewelers inside the mall, located at 7535 N Kendall Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 6:30 p.m.
Officials said the subject entered the jewelry store and asked to look at an expensive watch. He then threw firecrackers as a distraction and ran out with the timepiece.
The incident triggered panic among shoppers, resulting in a social media blitz of tweets, photos and videos.
Photos and videos showing shoppers running out of the shopping center. Some tweets refer to fireworks being set off inside the mall.
No one was injured.
The mall closed at 7 p.m. as scheduled.
