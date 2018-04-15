Thief sets off firecrackers at Dadeland Mall jewelry store to steal watch

Police say a thief set off firecrackers at a jewelry store in Dadeland Mall in order to create a diversion in order to steal a pricey watch.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place at Mayors Jewelers inside the mall, located at 7535 N Kendall Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the subject entered the jewelry store and asked to look at an expensive watch. He then threw firecrackers as a distraction and ran out with the timepiece.

The incident triggered panic among shoppers, resulting in a social media blitz of tweets, photos and videos.

Photos and videos showing shoppers running out of the shopping center. Some tweets refer to fireworks being set off inside the mall.