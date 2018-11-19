MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are seeking the public’s help locating a man who paid for hundreds of dollars in gift cards with a victim’s credit card.

Surveillance video captured the subject purchasing more than $400 worth of gift cards at the Target near Miami Avenue and Northeast 34th Street, Aug. 31.

Police said another person unsuccessfully attempted to use the same credit card at a different location.

If you have any information on these incidents, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

