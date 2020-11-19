Police: Teen taken to hospital after accidental shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are reporting a teenager had to be taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to an apartment complex along the 22200 block of Southwest 103rd Avenue at around 9 p.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived, police said they discovered a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local trauma center in unknown condition.

According to police, their initial findings revealed the victim was accidentally shot by a man who remained on the scene.

Initial reports suggest the gun used in the shooting was recently purchased, investigators said.

The victim’s exact age is not yet known, but investigators are being a told she is in her teens.

