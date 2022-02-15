MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was shot and killed in Miramar in what, police say, was an attempted burglary.

The shooting took place just off Silver Shores Boulevard, at around 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Police said three teens reportedly attempted to rob someone in the gated community when the victim pulled out a gun and fired at the teens.

“I don’t feel unsafe in my community,” said resident Aida Suarez. “I’ve been here 22 years. I moved in a brand new house. I’ve never had any issues, thank you, Lord. You know, with my house, nothing ever has happened. No robberies, no nothing, so then it happens, it happens everywhere. I mean, that’s how I feel. I don’t think you’re exempt from anywhere.”

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police are now investigating and searching for any others involved.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.