Police: Teen shot in head before car hits Florida home

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a teenager was found dead of a gunshot wound to his head after the car he was driving crashed into a house.

The crash happened Monday night in Casselberry, which is near Orlando.

Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz tells news outlets the 17-year-old boy was in the driver’s seat of a Kia with a 16-year-old girl passenger Monday night when a group of people walked up to the car. One of them fired a single shot and the teen started the car to try to get away.

Police spokesman Michael Schaefer says the car rolled into the house. The girl in the car called 911.

The boy died at the scene and no one else was injured.

Police are searching for three men and a woman who approached the car.

