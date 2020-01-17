Police: Teen hospitalized after shooting at Liberty City apartments

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a teenager to the hospital after, police said, they were shot at an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street, just before 10:30 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers found what appeared to be a male teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

According to a family friend on the scene, the victim is 15 years old, and moments before the shooting, she saw a group of teenagers walking through the neighborhood. Not long after, she said, she heard three to five gunshots.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the victim, who was on a stretcher, inside of the hospital.

The shooting is under active investigation.

