Police: teen hospitalized after being shot twice in SW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been hospitalized after, police said, he was shot twice during a drive-by shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade park.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 108th Court and 227th Terrace, at around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a teenage male was shot once in the arm and once in the leg during a drive-by shooting. The victim told them he was shot at a nearby park.

Frankie Lacayo said he was nearby when he heard the victim calling for help.

“I saw him, and I heard him,” Lacayo said. “He was like, ‘Somebody help me, please,’ and that’s when I stopped talking and just ran over there. I wasn’t thinking. It was just a kid on the ground screaming for help.”

Witnesses said the young man stumbled into a nearby neighborhood, where he collapsed.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert. Witnesses said the teen was alert as he was taken to the hospital.

Neighbors told 7News they saw the victim and a teenage girl walking towards the park shortly before the bullets started flying.

Lacayo said he rushed over and told another neighbor to bring a shirt to use as a rag.

“I’m not trained medically or anything, but I just wanted to stop the bleeding, and that’s when I called 911,” he said. “I’m trying to wrap his leg up to get him to stop bleeding, and that’s when I’m explaining to them, and then he’s like, ‘My arm, too,’ and that’s when I tore a couple more and wrapped it up as tight as I could.”

Detectives could be seen going door-to-door and blocking off part of the park while they searched for clues to help them track down the shooter.

While the young victim recovers from his injuries, Lacayo, a father and neighbor-turned-good-Samaritan, said he had no choice but to help out.

When asked if he thought of himself as a hero, Lacayo said, “You got kids? If you got kids, you know.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

