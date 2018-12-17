Police: teen dies after crashing bike in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy has died after reportedly crashing his bicycle in Pembroke Pines.

Though it was first suspected that a hit and run driver left the boy for dead, Pembroke Pines Police later said no other driver or vehicle was involved.

An autopsy will have to determine what took the life of Bora Duz, at around 8 p.m., Monday.

Family and close friends were seen visiting the site of the crash, Tuesday morning.

“Oh, my God,” said Naim Shabani, a family friend of the victim. “You don’t want to go through– to see these two parents what they’re going through.”

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Northwest 196th Avenue, just north of Taft Street.

Officials said there was a bicycle at the scene and believe the teen was riding on it at the time of the incident.

Police believe the boy was alone while riding his bike.

“We don’t have the exact circumstances of the incident because by the time that someone realized that there was someone injured as the result of a crash, he was the only one present,” said Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques.

According to investigators, a good Samaritan noticed the boy in the roadway and called 911.

Crews transported the teen to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The teen’s family was with him at the hospital before he was pronounced dead.

Shabani said Bora attended West Broward High School.

“Somebody to leave the kid like this, to die on the scene, that’s indescribable to see,” said Shabani. “They lost a kid, 14 years old. His birthday was last week.”

And just days before the holidays, a family is now left to mourn an unbearable loss.

“Life is too short especially for this kid,” said Shabani.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.