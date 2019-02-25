Police: Teen confesses to making social media threat to William Turner Tech in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teen for allegedly posting a social media message in which he threatened to carry out a shooting targeting students at William Turner Tech High School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, several Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the school’s campus, located near Northwest 103rd Street and 19th Avenue.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Schools Police officers hauled out 18-year-old Kenly Dorvil in handcuffs and put in a police cruiser later Monday morning.

The @MDSPD has made an arrest of a non @MDCPS student based on the social media threat regarding @TurnerTechHS – as a reminder, we DO NOT take any threat lightly, especially those made via social media – Thank you @MiamiDadePD for assisting us with police presence at school — Edwin Lopez (@edwinlopezMDSPD) February 25, 2019

“We were able to take the actual individual into custody, and we obtained a full confession regarding the threat,” said Miami-Dade School Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

One story posted to Dorvil’s Instagram read, “You Turner Tech jits bout to be in caskets” prompting one follower to message the person, asking if he was going to shoot up the school.

Lopez said Dorvil is not a student at William Turner Tech, but he was having issues with certain students at the school.

“He did not have specifics as to the names of the students, but he did know that the students attended the school,” he said.

The conversation between Dorvil and the follower also began making the rounds on social media.

The follower asked Dorvil, “So you shooting up TT? Ion understand what you mean about tt kids goin be in caskets?”

Dorvil replied, “Naw bra we not doin nun on tt grounds, we catching em went they get out.”

“He thought that by generalized a threat toward the school, it would have an impact and cause fear in those specific individuals,” said Lopez.

A heightened police presence was at the William Turner Tech campus out of an abundance of caution.

Dorvil’s arrest comes after a 10-year-old student at Somerset Academy in Miramar was suspended after allegedly scribbling a message in a girls bathroom that there would be a shooting at the school on Tuesday.

“Ima shoot the school Feb. 26,” the scrawled message read.

Charges in this case are pending.

“Our youth are not — many are not realizing the grave nature of certain threats,” said Lopez. “Whether a hoax or actual threats with intent to do harm, we take them extremely seriously.”

Dorvil is facing one felony charge.

