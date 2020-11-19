Police: Teen airlifted to hospital after accidental shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are reporting a teenager had to be airlifted to the hospital after she was accidentally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to an apartment complex along the 22200 block of Southwest 103rd Avenue at around 9 p.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived, police said they discovered a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, their initial findings revealed the victim was accidentally shot by a man who remained on the scene.

Officials then identified the victim as a 14-year-old girl and the alleged shooter as a 16-year-old male. Police believe the young man was showing off his gun when it accidentally went off.

“I was shocked and sad that it happened to young kids,” neighbor Ilena Moreno said. “We have to be alert. It’s very sad and tragic, and it could happen to any of us.”

David Lane lives a few doors down and said his wife was home at the time of the shooting, and she heard someone yelling out for help.

“My wife went out, and there was a young lady on the ground in front of the house bleeding,” Lane said. “Her upper left or right side looked like– my wife thought the young lady was stabbed, but then later, I heard that she was shot.”

Paramedics transported the victim to the trauma center at Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

“I just feel for the family, because, you know, I don’t want people to rush to judgement,” Lane said. “My wife’s very much a person of prayer, so she prayed over the young lady.”

The identities of the victim and the shooter have not yet been revealed.

“The whole neighborhood is with them and just wish a speedy recovery and everything back to normal,” Moreno said.

Police said it is too early to tell if any charges will be filed.

