LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his mother said a stranger offered them a ride, knocked her unconscious and left her in the woods.

Largo police say the woman was walking with her son Saturday night when a man in a white Toyota Camry offered them a ride. Once inside the car, the man punched her in the face and she lost consciousness.

Update photo added: PLEASE SHARE! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jordan Belliveau, 2, last seen in Largo. Please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911 with any info. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/G3RHGYcxmy — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 2, 2018

The woman told investigators she regained consciousness early Sunday morning in a wooded area and the man and her son were gone. She described the man as black, about 25 years old with dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau. He is black and was wearing a blue shirt with 72 on the front and blue gym shorts.

