Police take several people into custody after standoff at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken six people into custody after someone barricaded himself inside a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to a home in the area of Northwest 15th Court and 23rd Avenue on Tuesday morning.

After several hours of a standoff between officers and those occupying the home, six people were detained.

Police said no arrests have been made so far. Several people that have been detained for questioning.

One of the people questioned and released showed 7News cameras the damage inside the home, saying police kicked in a door to get to the bathroom.

“The doors are broken. I have to pay for it. You could have just simply twisted to open,” said Keyvon Shaw. “Stuff is damaged that wasn’t even necessary. Clothes are all over the place, and it wasn’t even called for.”

Officials said one laptop was recovered from the property that belonged to a victim of a carjacking, who was tracking it.

Police said an investigation into the carjacking on Monday night led them to the home.

“When I had got up I had seen a lot of police surrounding the neighborhood, and they wouldn’t come outside, so I guess they called the SWAT team, and they waited,” said neighbor Classic Johnson. “Then the lady finally came outside. She gave herself up. Everybody else, I guess, wanted to wait so the police kicked the door down. They went in there and found everything.”

At least one home next door was evacuated during the standoff.

“They just said, ‘Mom, the police is telling us to get out of the house,'” said a neighbor.

Others in the neighborhood woke up to the massive police presence.

“A lot of police just around the neighborhood,” said a resident in the area.

One witness recorded video of a tactical police vehicle arriving at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

