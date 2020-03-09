Police take North Miami Beach barricaded man into custody

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a North Miami Beach home following a domestic incident.

North Miami Beach Police, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators responded to the home, located on the 1100 block of Northeast 179th Street, early Monday morning.

The North Miami Beach Police tweeted there was no threat to the public.

@myNMBPolice is in the are of 1100 Block NE 179 Street regarding a domestic incident. A male is barricaded inside the home. Crisis Negotiators and SWAT is on the scene. No threat to the public at this time. Monitor for details. #184 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 9, 2020

Just after 11 a.m., the department gave an update on the situation saying the man had been taken into custody without incident.

