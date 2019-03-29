Police take Miami Beach barricaded man into custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself in a Miami Beach apartment.

Officials took to Twitter to announce that they responded to the scene along the 7300 block of Harding Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Friday.

SWAT team units were called to the scene as well.

.@MiamiBeachPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team near 74 Street and Harding Avenue attempting to make contact with an armed barricaded subject. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic is restricted in the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/9xQ1c1xooZ — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) March 29, 2019

Police officials said the situation started as a domestic dispute, and a woman involved was able to take herself to the hospital.

The man locked himself in a bathroom with a knife and refused to leave when police units responded to the scene.

Hostage negotiators attempted to contact the barricaded man.

Officials said at one point, the man threw a brick and a knife out of the window towards an officer.

“We have the hostage negotiation team actually trying to get him on a landline to establish that conversation. Our communication with him now has been basically shouting back and forth. We want to establish a more controlled setting and again, all in hopes of ending this peacefully,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

At around 12:30 p.m. police said he was taken into custody without incident.

The man has since been charged with aggravated battery assault.

