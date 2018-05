SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man police said exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl is now in custody.

According to Sunrise Police, a subject who they said exposed himself to the teen in a residential neighborhood has been taken into police custody on Thursday.

Officials said the incident took place near Northwest 58th Terrace and 16th Place on May 9 around 7 a.m.

