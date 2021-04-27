Police take armed driver into custody after crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed driver has been taken into custody in Miramar.

On Monday, OnlyInDade posted a video of the man walking on the sidewalk with a rifle in hand.

Police responded to a three-vehicle crash when one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and started walking down the street with a gun.

He was taken into custody along Miramar Parkway and South State Road 7.

The driver was hurt in the crash and transported. Authorities said he may need to undergo a mental evaluation.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

