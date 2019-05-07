Police take 2 suspects into custody after shots fired at Coral Springs officer

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have two suspects in custody after shots were fired at an officer in Coral Springs.

The Coral Springs Police Department tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that they were working an active scene.

Hunt Elementary School, Forest Hills Elementary School and Coral Springs Senior High School were placed on precautionary lockdowns, but they have since been lifted.

*** UPDATE*** we have suspects in custody, it is still an active scene. Lock down at schools is being lifted. https://t.co/pPCSKNDX6d — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 7, 2019

Officials said the incident started in the area of 8200 Wiles Road and ended when the suspects were taken into custody in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 85th Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

