Police, SWAT set up perimeter in Margate in search of parole violator

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police set up a perimeter around a Margate neighborhood that stayed in place for several hours.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6300 block of Winfield Boulevard, overnight Thursday.

The area was blocked off after BSO deputies said they confronted a man who was wanted for violating his probation and he hid nearby.

Helicopters and SWAT team members covered the scene.

The scene has since cleared.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.