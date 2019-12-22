Police, SWAT respond to shooting outside Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police scene was set up at a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

The incident happened in a gated community, Lakes on the Green, near Interstate 75 and Northwest 187th Street, late Saturday night.

One witness said she heard gunshots and was shocked at what happened in her neighborhood.

“I heard four gunshots in the room, and then all of a sudden, I came outside and saw the police and SWAT and someone thrown on the floor,” she said.

Police have not announced what they are investigating, but according to witnesses, it appears to be a deadly domestic dispute.

One witness told 7 News what she saw.

“Like two SWAT trucks trying to get inside a house,” said the witness. “They were trying to talk to the person inside of the home, asking them to come outside with their hands up. Then, I think, the guy didn’t listen so they just went inside.”

