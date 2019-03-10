Police: SW Miami-Dade woman shot husband dead during dispute

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a woman fatally shot her husband during an argument at their Southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the complex in the area of Southwest 47th Street and 67th Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said, at some point during the dispute, the woman discharged a firearm, fatally striking her husband. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the couple were in their 30s.

As of Sunday afternoon, homicide detectives were questioning the woman. Charges against her, if any, are pending.

