Police: SW Miami-Dade woman says she shot husband dead during dispute

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a domestic dispute at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex led to a man’s fatal shooting.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the complex in the area of Southwest 47th Street and 67th Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said, the victim’s wife called 911 saying she had shot her husband.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the couple were in their 30s.

As of Sunday evening, homicide detectives were questioning the woman. Charges against her, if any, are pending.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.