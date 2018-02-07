MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused in a string of robberies used an uncommon weapon of choice, police said, landing him behind bars.

Thirty-four-year-old Lavarise Gibson was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

According to Miami Gardens Police, in at least two robberies, Gibson flashed a hand grenade at cashiers while demanding money.

Investigators said one of the robberies took place at a Walgreens in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 183rd Street, Dec. 7.

But the crime spree came to an end in Miami Gardens, when one of the previous victims saw the suspect again, this time at a MetroPCS store. That victim called police immediately.

Gibson was arrested in a nearby parking lot.

