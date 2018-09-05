Police: Suspect flees into canal, but is overcome by algae

News outlets report Duarte became overcome with the algae after swallowing some and quickly began swimming back to the officer. Duarte reached the canal bank and allowed officers to pull him out.
Seven vials of THC oil were found in the vehicle. Duarte was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.