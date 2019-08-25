Police: Suspect confesses to fatal stabbing of 2 women, officer shooting in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said the man accused in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend and her daughter in a Coconut Creek neighborhood has confessed to the crimes that, investigators said, also led to the shooting of an officer and sent another man to the hospital.

The suspect in the stabbings and shooting, 44-year-old Jason Roseman, appeared before Broward County Circuit Judge Jackie Powell, Monday morning. He faced a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.

“Your charge one is murder, premeditated. Number two: criminal attempt. Number three: criminal attempt. Number four: murder, premeditated,” said Powell.

Police said Roseman fatally stabbed his girlfriend, Jan Kirkland, and her daughter, Hannah Bonta. They said he also shot and killed a pit bull and shot and critically injured Bonta’s boyfriend, Craig Newman.

Coconut Creek Police said they responded to a domestic violence call along the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive, in the Coral Pointe community, at around 7 a.m., Saturday.

The incident disrupted what area residents described as a peaceful neighborhood.

“We heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said resident George Moore.

“All I heard was, ‘too, too, too!'” said another area resident.

7News’ DroneCam hovered above the still active scene on Sunday.

Officials said the first responder at the scene, Coconut Creek Police Officer Andrew Renna, was shot in the chest after Roseman came out with a shotgun and shot at the officer’s marked SUV.

“His vehicle immediately took rounds from a suspect,” said Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal. “They were shotgun rounds and fired through the passenger door and through the passenger window. The report we received initially was that a female was banging on the neighbor’s door asking for help.”

“They started shooting at him, so he got hit, and he took off and ended up at the front of the neighborhood,” said Coral Pointe resident Guillermo Chavarria.

Investigators said backup units arrived shortly after and cornered the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Roseman, who was armed with a shotgun.

“The SWAT team, they were coming in with the shields going that way,” said Chavarria.

A neighbor’s doorbell surveillance camera captured audio of the officers yelling to Roseman.

“Come out! Come out! Hands up!” an officer is heard screaming.

Police said Roseman put his gun down and surrendered.

Officers placed the suspect under arrest shortly after.

“Maybe 20 minutes later, they dragged the guy out,” said Chavarria.

Renna, 30, and the surviving victim of the domestic incident were transported to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

“We do know that [Renna’s] right lung was punctured,” said Arenal.

Detectives then made a series of disturbing and deadly discoveries.

“There is a deceased subject inside, a deceased pit bull that was apparently shot,” said Arenal.

As of Monday afternoon, Newman was listed in critical condition.

Renna, however, is expected to be OK.

The circumstances surrounding the gruesome attacks and the motive remain a mystery.

Moore said he is grappling with how such a violent turn of events could have happened in his neighborhood.

“You never expect something like this to happen here,” he said.

Police said Roseman has a lengthy criminal history. He is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

He was issued no bond.

