Police: Suspect arrested nearly 2 years after killing Miami Lakes librarian

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a librarian was shot and killed in Miami Lakes.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Shaun Jefferson, Monday afternoon.

Jefferson has been charged with the murder of 47-year-old Jamie Humet.

Police said back in December of 2018, Humet stopped at an ATM on his way home from work.

Officers found him in his car near the bank with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jefferson shot him in a robbery attempt, according to police.

Jefferson has since been charged with second degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

