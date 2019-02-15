Police: Surveillance video shows woman using stolen credit cards in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman accused of purchasing items with stolen credit cards.
Surveillance video allegedly captured the woman using the credit cards at two Foot Lockers in Miami.
According to Miami Police, she broke into someone’s vehicle back in December and took off with a purse containing the wallet and other items.
If you have any information on this credit card theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
