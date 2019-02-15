Police: Surveillance video shows woman using stolen credit cards in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman accused of purchasing items with stolen credit cards.

Surveillance video allegedly captured the woman using the credit cards at two Foot Lockers in Miami.

Our detectives are currently investigating a case where a victim’s stolen credit card was used by an unknown woman seen below on 12/15/18 at 2 Footlocker Stores. Anyone with information, please call us at 305.603.6030 @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/ZGMz0syufw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 14, 2019

According to Miami Police, she broke into someone’s vehicle back in December and took off with a purse containing the wallet and other items.

If you have any information on this credit card theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

