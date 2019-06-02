Police: Subject fired at 2 Pembroke Pines officers, barricaded self; Sheridan Street closed near I-75

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down Sheridan Street near Interstate 75 Pembroke Pines after, they said, an armed subject opened fire at two police officers.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 13600 block of Sheridan Street, Sunday afternoon.

Officers are working an active scene in the area of 13600 Sheridan Street, regarding a suspect who opened fire on two of our officers. Motorists should avoid the area of Sheridan Street, between Flamingo Road and I-75, as traffic is being blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/0AEd5lCoYv — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2019

In a tweet, officials said the gunman discharged a firearm but did not specify whether or not the officers were injured.

UPDATE: Residents in the area of 136 Avenue & Sheridan Street are advised to remain indoors at this time. One armed suspect remains barricaded at this time. PPFD has been requested to respond regarding a nearby brush fire. pic.twitter.com/RHPXgUQnaO — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2019

In another tweet, police said the armed subject remains barricaded near Sheridan Street and 136th Avenue. They have urged to remain indoors.

Officers have shut down Sheridan Street between I-75 and Flamingo Road in both directions while they investigate. They have advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

