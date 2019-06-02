Police: Subject fired at 2 Pembroke Pines officers, barricaded self; Sheridan Street closed near I-75

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down Sheridan Street near Interstate 75 Pembroke Pines after, they said, an armed subject opened fire at two police officers.
Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 13600 block of Sheridan Street, Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, officials said the gunman discharged a firearm but did not specify whether or not the officers were injured.
In another tweet, police said the armed subject remains barricaded near Sheridan Street and 136th Avenue. They have urged to remain indoors.
Officers have shut down Sheridan Street between I-75 and Flamingo Road in both directions while they investigate. They have advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.