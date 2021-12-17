MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a student into custody at Miramar High School after they brought a loaded gun to the campus.

Miramar Police responded to the school, located at 3601 SW 89th Ave., Friday morning.

The school was put on lockdown but it has since been lifted after the student was taken into custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.

