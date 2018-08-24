Police stop man wanted for battery on a police officer after chase ends in Miami

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he led officers on a chase through the streets of Miami-Dade County.

Officers from several agencies, including Miami Gardens, Opa-locka and Miami-Dade Police, stopped a blue Honda Civic after an extensive chase ended near Liberty Square, Friday afternoon.

The chase began in Hollywood after a battery on a police officer, before the suspect led police into Miami-Dade.

Police followed the vehicle through Miami Gardens and Opa-locka before the chase finally ended near the intersection of Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace around 3:15 p.m.

Two men were placed in cuffs and taken into custody. However, in the end, only one of the two men were arrested.

“They caught him right here, and that’s all. Cops, everybody stopped, everybody was jumping out with their guns,” said witness Leondra Williams. “I’m surprised he [didn’t] wreck out. It was just good they [didn’t] hit nobody, and that was a good thing.”

7News has reached out to Hollywood Police for more information on the incident, and they have yet to respond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.