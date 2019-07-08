Police: Stolen SUV found near popular Coral Gables mall

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an SUV was stolen from Coral Gables and found at a nearby popular mall.

Coral Gables Police said the white Chevrolet Equinox SUV was stolen along Miracle Mile near Salzedo Street, at around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said the vehicle was later ditched near the Shops of Merrick Park, a popular South Florida mall.

“They found the vehicle in front of the parking garage and no occupants inside,” Coral Gables Police Sgt. Tom Salcedo said.

Investigators said a 911 caller reported that a thief took off in his SUV. Around 15 minutes later, police found the SUV about a mile-and-a-half away in the entrance of a parking garage on San Lorenzo Avenue.

Cellphone video captured at the scene showed several officers walking around and investigating near the vehicle.

Police then surrounded the building while they searched for the thief.

“It was across the street of the shopping center, so it was a parking garage, and it was a lot easier to contain that area, so units were there, they searched the whole building and met with negative results,” Salcedo said.

Because of the close proximity to the shopping center, stores on the east side of the mall were asked to keep people inside while police searched the area.

A 7News viewer took a photo from inside the Nordstrom showing the blinds down.

After about an hour, police reopened the area while forensic experts took pics of the stolen SUV and dusted for prints. Detectives then canvassed the area for surveillance video.

The victim was then taken to police headquarters for an interview.

After hours of interviewing the victim, detectives have classified the incident as grand theft.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

