Police step up search for Peeping Tom in Miami Gardens neighborhood

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are stepping up their search for a Peeping Tom who targeted a Miami Gardens home twice and even went as far as peering into a bathroom and recording cellphone video as a 12-year-old girl was inside taking a bath, the homeowners said.

Miami Gardens Police officers spent Friday knocking on doors and passing out fliers with surveillance images of the perpetrator, all in an effort to warn residents.

We want to take him out of the streets,” said Miami Gardens Police Carlos Austin. “We want to arrest him. We want to take him into custody as soon as possible.”

The family that was targeted said they’ve done everything from calling the police to installing surveillance cameras.

The victim’s mother and aunt, who spoke to 7News on the condition of anonymity, said they have been terrorized.

“This is a bad dude here,” said the victim’s mother.

The sisters live with their children, ages 5, 9 and 12, at the home located off Northwest 198th Street.

The victim’s mother said she spotted the perpetrator as he peeked into windows and tried to record what he saw on his cellphone, Sept. 9.

“I screamed across the – I screamed,” she said.

“She said, ‘Get out of your room! Get out of your room! There’s a man filming you at your window,'” said the aunt.

Determined to protect their children and themselves, the sisters, one of whom is a police officer for an agency in Broward County, went out and bought surveillance cameras the very next day.

Wednesday night, the cameras captured the creep, sporting a beard and wearing a light-colored jacket as he returned to their home. He is seen jumping over a chain-link fence before he approached one of the windows.

“He looked directly into the camera, and he proceeded to peep through the window,” said the mother.

The video shows him walking past the family’s swimming pool as he neared the bathroom.

The homeowners said the subject approached the bathroom window, took out his smartphone and held it up to the top of the window, giving him a clear view of the interior.

“I just began shaking this morning,” said the mother. “I just didn’t believe the guy was that brazen to come back.”

Inside was the 12-year-old girl, who was taking a bath when she said she heard something outside. The family believes the creep bumped into pool equipment.

The noise startled the girl, who jumped up, and that’s when the subject ran away.

At the time of Wednesday night’s incident, the family said, they didn’t have the bathroom area camera installed yet.

Just as they did on Sept. 9, the sisters called Miami Gardens Police.

Crime scene investigators have been combing the scene for clues but said their best chance is the community.

“We want the public’s help,” Austin said. “Please, give us a call. If you see this individual here, the 1300 block of 198th Street in Miami Gardens, give us a call.”

“My question is, who is this person?” said the mother. “It’s terrifying.”

“What is he coming to look at, and why did he choose this house?” said the aunt.

The sisters said, on both occasions, the man targeted their home between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Officials are determined to catch the subject before he terrorizes another family.

If you have any information on this Peeping Tom and his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.