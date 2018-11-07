Police, SPCA capture camel on the loose in the Redlands

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals have captured a camel that went on the loose in the Redlands community of Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, someone reported the lost camel in the area of Southwest 194th Avenue and 211th Street at around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Video posted to Facebook showed the animal walking down the street.

Police and the SPCA were eventually able to track down the camel and capture it. The SPCA is now watching the camel and waiting for the owner to pick it up.

What day is it? Today, we helped this camel reunite with its rightful owner. Yes, you read that right, #MDPD helped a camel on 🐫 day! #HappyHumpDay pic.twitter.com/HZC06JrkQR — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 7, 2018

—

