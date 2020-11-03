Police: Social media post claiming U-hauls, hotels rooms being rented for dangerous protests not credible

Police say authorities have debunked a social media post claiming there were plans to cause destruction after the election.

The post in question claimed protesters are renting hotels near Miami International Airport and planned on protesting burning and “even killing” in residential areas, no matter who wins the election.

The post went on to claim that the protesters rented U-Hauls that were planted around the airport that were “suspected to be loaded with weapons and ammo.”

However, Miami-Dade Police said the information had been vetted by both local and federal authorities who determined the threat is not credible.

#RumorControl Please see the below flyer from our Homeland Security Bureau regarding texts/posts circulating which warn of possible civil unrest. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pc4YqSFnOy — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 3, 2020

“Miami-Dade Police Department, Homeland Security Bureau, as well as Federal partners, have vetted these incoming tips and have concluded that, at this time, there is no credible threat of planned attacks,” Homeland Security said in a release.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor surroundings at all times.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.