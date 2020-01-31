Police shut down roads as Super Bowl LIV weekend begins

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands are expected to flock to South Florida for the big game on Sunday and police have started to close roadways leading to popular Super Bowl LIV attractions.

Roads near the Miami Beach Convention Center were shut down Friday morning in an effort to keep the public safe.

7News cameras captured police blocking off traffic at Ocean Drive and Fifth Street.

The closures continue down Ocean Drive to 16th Street.

The City of Miami Beach typically shuts down roads when big events are happening in the area to make sure pedestrians are able to walk safely to their destination.

The closures will continue until 7 a.m. Monday.

Those who are using a ride sharing service or taxi to make their way to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center can be dropped off and picked up along the 1800 block of Meridian Avenue.

Street closures are also taking place in downtown Miami near the free fan festival taking place at Bayfront Park.

Biscayne Boulevard has been shut down in front of the park, and southbound traffic is being redirected to Northeast Second Avenue.

Northbound traffic is being shifted to the southbound lanes.

