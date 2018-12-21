Police: Shots fired reports at Pembroke Lakes Mall unfounded

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of shots fired at Pembroke Lakes Mall were unfounded, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police units were dispatched to the mall located along Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road, just before 7 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a witness described a “man with a gun” at the mall.

Authorities initially put out a tweet saying that they were “investigating a shooting” at the mall, but have since backtracked on the report.

Investigating a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall. No known injuries. Mall is being secured by police. Requesting everyone to stay away from the area. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 21, 2018

Police tweeted that reports of shots fired at the mall were “unsubstantiated.”

Multiple witness statements of "shots fired" have been unsubstantiated at this point. Officers are finalizing securing the mall. No injuries regarding this incident. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 22, 2018

Officers conducted a sweep of the mall and secured it, just after 7:30 p.m.

The mall reopened for business shortly after.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.