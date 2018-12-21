Police: Shots fired reports at Pembroke Lakes Mall unfounded

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of shots fired at Pembroke Lakes Mall were unfounded, police said.
Pembroke Pines Police units were dispatched to the mall located along Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road, just before 7 p.m., Friday.
Officials said a witness described a “man with a gun” at the mall.
Authorities initially put out a tweet saying that they were “investigating a shooting” at the mall, but have since backtracked on the report.
Police tweeted that reports of shots fired at the mall were “unsubstantiated.”
Officers conducted a sweep of the mall and secured it, just after 7:30 p.m.
The mall reopened for business shortly after.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.