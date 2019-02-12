Police set up perimeter in SW Miami-Dade following crash, bailout

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter to search for several people following a crash and bailout in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol initially responded to the scene along Southwest 97th Avenue and 112th Street, around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

The perimeter was moved further south to Southwest 108th Avenue and 136th Street, just before 10 p.m.

Officials said multiple people bailed out of a vehicle and fled the first scene following a crash involving at least two vehicles in the area. The crash is said to be connected to a home burglary that happened earlier on Tuesday.

Police found several items inside the car that were left behind, including a laptop and a gaming console.

So far, four of the passengers were taken into custody. It remains unknown if there were more people at large, police said.

Officials believe the passengers are all juveniles.

7News spoke to a resident in the area, who said this was something he had never seen in the community.

“The first time we come across this kind of, you know, police and helicopter, and people are going behind my house, and with the guns and dogs. It’s very scary,” said neighbor Sivakumar Sinnarajh.

If you have any information on this burglary and crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

