Police set up perimeter in search of armed man in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Police has put a Palmetto Bay neighborhood on lockdown during the search for an armed man.

Officials set up a perimeter around the area of Southwest 94th Court and 170th Street, Wednesday morning.

Police said the man had threatened a woman with a gun before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the incident may have originated from a domestic dispute.

