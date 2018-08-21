Police set up perimeter after car stolen in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have are searching for a car thief after a vehicle was stolen in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police continue to conduct an extensive search near Southwest 152nd Street and the Florida Turnpike, Tuesday afternoon.

The situation began after officers got a phone call from a man who was following his own vehicle after another person stole it.

Police spotted the vehicle near Southwest 212th Street and 117th Avenue, where they began following the car with a helicopter.

The car drove towards the entrance to the northbound of the Turnpike, where right before it got on, three passengers fled the car. Those three passengers were taken into custody.

The car then drove onto the Turnpike and traveled north briefly before the driver pulled over and fled from the vehicle.

Now, police are searching for the driver and have expanded their search to include a neighborhood to the east, near Southwest 160th Street and 113th Avenue.

