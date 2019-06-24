Police set up crime scene in West Miami-Dade wooded area

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have set up a crime scene in a wooded area of West Miami-Dade.

A public information officer has only confirmed that there is an investigation going on Northwest 119th Avenue and 58th Street, Monday.

At around 1 p.m., 7 Skyforce flew above the scene to find a Miami-Dade Crime Scene Investigation truck, several police units and a backhoe, focused near a wooded area.

Miami-Dade Police were also joined by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s K-9.

