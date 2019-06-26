Police sergeant airlifted after being shot at police training facility in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral Police sergeant had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest at a police training institute in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute, located in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 97th Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Air rescue transported the male patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured doctors wheeling the sergeant into the trauma center.

We are at the Miami Dade Police Department Training Bureau where a Doral Police Officer was shot during a training exercise that was being conducted by the Doral Police Department. The shooting investigation is being conducted by Miami Dade Police Department. pic.twitter.com/vTFktLCo5i — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) June 26, 2019

Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez made a brief statement outside the training facility, Wednesday afternoon.

“An investigation into the training incident misfortune is being conducted by the Miami-Dade Police Department at this time,” he said.

After he made his statement, Organvidez went to the hospital and said he spoke to the injured sergeant.

“The officer is doing well and in stable condition,” he said. “We really appreciate all the support that we’ve gotten from the entire community.”

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several rescue crew officials could be seen responding.

