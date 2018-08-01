Police seize 4,000 grams of drugs at Coconut Creek apartment

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police raided a Coconut Creek apartment complex and found several thousands of grams of various narcotics.

The Coconut Creek Police Department found over 4,000 grams of marijuana, meth and cocaine at a residence inside the Evergreen Apartments complex along Wiles and Banks roads.

The drugs were worth nearly $200,000.

Thirty-nine-year-old Patrick Desire was taken into custody. He’s accused of trafficking, possession and the intent to sell.

He’s being held on a $266,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.