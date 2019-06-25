Police seize 27 marijuana plants from suspected SW Miami-Dade grow house

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after they seized 27 marijuana plants from a suspected grow house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were serving a search warrant at the home at 14357 SW 158th Path, at around 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Cameras captured detectives carrying several large trash bags out of the home near the Miami Executive Airport.

Neighbors said the smell of marijuana coming from the house was strong.

Once inside the home, investigators said they found a fully functional marijuana hydroponics laboratory.

Police then seized and impounded the marijuana plants, which weighed around 445 pounds.

No subjects were home at the time, and no arrests were made, police said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.