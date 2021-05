MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Miami Beach has led to a pair of arrests.

Miami Beach Police seized two firearms and loaded magazines along Washington Avenue and 13th Street, early Thursday morning.

Caleb Cambridge and Jermaine Canty were taken into custody.

Police said they were also busted with a fraudulent vehicle registration.

