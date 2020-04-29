Police seeking public’s help to find Hollywood missing man

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing man from Hollywood.

Helal Uddin Bhuiyan, 59, was staying at Richard’s Hotel along South Federal Highway in Hollywood when he vanished.

Officials said he left all of his belongings in his room.

He was last heard from on April 18.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 954-764-HELP.

