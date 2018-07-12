Police seeking 2 persons of interest related to Pembroke Pines shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two persons of interests in connection to a shooting outside a Pembroke Pines restaurant.

Police believe the men know something about a dispute that led to shots being fire in the parking lot, Tuesday.

The incident took place outside JP Mulligans sports bar, near Taft Street and North Flamingo Road.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

