MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men they are calling persons of interest after a woman was found brutally beaten at a hotel in Miami.

The woman was found unresponsive in her hotel room after she failed to check out on time.

It was nearly five months ago when the victim was staying at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel located along North Bayshore Drive, but now police are releasing a critical clue in the case.

Surveillance video of two men has been revealed to the public of what detectives are calling persons of interest in the case.

“We would just like to speak to them,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

On Dec. 31, the management at the hotel called police after they found the woman.

“The woman was scheduled to check out of the hotel room on the listed date in which she did not, which led to a room inspection,” said Delva.

The victim was found in bad shape around 5:45 p.m. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“She was faced down and appeared to have suffered from severe head trauma as well as swelling within both of her eyes,” said Delva.

According to police, the two men captured on surveillance video were the last people to be seen with her.

While detectives have been working the case for months, they are hoping the surveillance video helps get them closer to solving it.

“We’re hoping that anybody who recognizes these subjects contacts us with information,” said Delva.

If you have any information on this brutal beating, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

