Police seek to identify elderly woman found wandering in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an elderly woman who was found wandering around a Miami neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, she was spotted in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 79th Street, Saturday.

We need your help in identifing the elderly female pictured below. Her first name may be Elsa. She was found wandering in the area of NE 10 Ave and 79 St. If you recognize her please call us at 305-603-6420 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/mRuGlYenH6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 14, 2019

Officials said the woman’s first name might be Elsa.

Detectives urged anyone with information about her to call Miami Police at 305-603-6420 or 305-579-6111.

