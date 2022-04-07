FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video from an ATM camera showed the moment when a 68-year-old man was attacked by an unknown assailant who led his dog to attack the man.

The incident took place on Wednesday, March 2, at around 4 p.m. in the city of Fort Lauderdale, at 888 NW 62nd St.

According to police, the suspect attacked and then ordered his dog to attack the elderly man, too.

The 68-year-old man was trying to get cash when the man walked up and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

But it wouldn’t end there.

The suspect then ordered his dog to attack while he punched the victim 13 more times and kicked him.

The victim suffered a fractured orbital socket and lacerations to his leg.

Surveillance video showed the attacker leave with a lady friend in what appeared to be a white Hyundai Elantra.

“If you are able to identify this suspect, he will be charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. The dog is classified as a deadly weapon,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson. “We are urging the public to please come forward if they witnessed this incident, if they know who the suspect is, if they know any information so that we can do our very best to get this victim the justice that he deserves.”

A police description for the suspect details that he is a Hispanic man, between 20 to 30 years old with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. He is seen shirtless and wearing black pants. The woman is described as Hispanic with a medium build and dark hair. She is seen in the video wearing a black shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

If you have any information on the suspects involved in this attack contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

